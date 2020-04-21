The world is awash with oil, but there's little demand for it and we're running out of places to put it.

That, in a nutshell, explains Monday's strange and unprecedented events on the market, where traders essentially offered to pay others to deal with the oil they were due to have delivered next month.

The price of West Texas intermediate crude that would be delivered in May was selling for around $15 a barrel on Monday morning, but fell as low as -$40 per barrel during the day. The price bounced out of the negative on Tuesday.

“It’s the worst oil price in history, which shouldn’t surprise us, because it’s the inevitable result of the biggest supply and demand disparity in history,” said Ryan Sitton, commissioner at the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry.

There's little mystery as to why there's so little demand for oil.

Efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus have major cities around the world on lockdown, air travel has been seriously curtailed and millions of people are working from home, leading to far fewer commuters on the roads.

But pumps are still running, extracting oil from the ground and all that oil has to go somewhere.

Here are some questions and answers about the latest developments in the oil patch, like has this ever happened before.

But first, how will this affect the price of petrol?

Short answer, yes.

Cheap oil leads to cheaper prices at the pump, which are often viewed as a boon for consumers. The average price in the US for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to about $1.49 or less, more than $1 less than a year ago, according to AAA.

But this time around, it's not good for anybody, said Jim Burkhard, vice president at IHS Markit.

“Typically when oil prices fall, gasoline prices fall and that benefits consumers,” Burkhard said.

"But prices are falling today because hardly anyone driving, they’re driving a lot, lot less. So it’s difficult for anyone to take advantage of these lower gasoline prices if they’re not driving. So there’s no winner in this situation today.”

With recent lower oil prices, the typical American family is probably going to save about $150 to $175 this month on their fuel purchases.

What's a crude oil future?

A crude oil future is a future contract in which buyers of oil and sellers of oil agree to deliver a set amount of crude oil on a set date in the future.

The benchmark futures contract for crude oil in the US involes the West Texas intermediate crude or WTI, a type of oil traded on the NYMEX

A futures contract is for 1,000 barrels of crude, delivered into Cushing, Oklahoma, the heart of the US pipeline network, where energy companies own storage tanks with roughly 76 million barrels of capacity.

Each contract trades for a month.

What does a 'negative futures price' even mean?

The price of a barrel of crude varies based on factors such as supply, demand and quality.

Supply of fuel has been far above demand since the coronavirus forced billions of people to stop travelling.

Because of oversupply, storage tanks for WTI are becoming so full it is difficult to find space.

The US Energy Information Administration said last week that storage at Cushing was about 72 percent full as of April 10.

"There's no available storage anymore so the price of the commodity is effectively worthless," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

"So when it's minus a dollar, they'll pay you a dollar to get it out of there."

The price plunge was partly due to the way oil is traded.

The May contract due to expire on Tuesday.