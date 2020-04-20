Ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkey's national flag carrier is mounting a massive nine-day operation to bring back Turkish nationals stranded by coronavirus transportation shutdowns.

Turkish Airlines will operate 195 flights between April 20-28, to bring home nearly 25,000 Turkish citizens from 59 countries as passenger flights were suspended to stem the virus' spread.

"Thousands of citizens who went abroad as tourists, students, or temporary workers will be able to join their families by the holy month of Ramadan," the company said in a statement on Monday, describing the service as a “national responsibility.”

The flights are being operated by over 100 planes.

"With unity and solidarity, we will once again carry out an exemplary operation," said chairman Ilker Ayci.