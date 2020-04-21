Somebody wasn’t able to make good on a futures oil contract and the price collapsed. And Twitter slipped into a frenzy.

The price of oil in the United States went into negative territory for the first time since prospectors began filling wooden barrels with black gold in the 1860s.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude to be delivered in May was minus $37.63 on Monday amidst concerns that so little is being consumed that all the storage tanks are full.

Demand for oil has dropped around the world in the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns, which governments have enforced to stop people from travelling in cars or planes.

A negative price basically means that someone was willing to give $37 a barrel to get rid of the oil in hand - something inconceivable for a lot of people.

It quickly turned into a trending subject on Twitter, where most of the users found joy in powerful traders taking a hammering.

Such a steep decline doesn’t necessarily mean that oil has stopped exchanging hands altogether or that there isn’t much value left in the world's most traded commodity. The price of WTI crude for delivery in June is around $21 - still much lower than the $60 price in January.

Brent Crude, the international benchmark for price that is more widely used, was trading at $25.57 per barrel.

But physical delivery of a barrel of oil ( you need to trade in at least a 1,000 barrels) is one thing and investors trying to make money out of the expected price shifts is another.

The below zero price scenario played out in the futures market where actual traders buy and sell oil along with Wall Street investors who try to make money off such a fluctuation. A futures market is where banks and brokers trade commodities such as oil and coffee.