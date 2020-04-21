The families of four passengers who were killed in the helicopter crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, have launched legal proceedings against the firms that owned and operated the chopper, media reports said.

The lawsuits were filed Sunday in the Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of the families of basketball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna, and of assistant coach Christina Mauser, TMZ said.

The complaints accuse Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp. of negligence.

Bryant's widow Vanessa filed a lawsuit nearly two months ago against the operators of the helicopter and the estate of the pilot, Ara Zobayan, who was among the nine killed when they crashed in rugged terrain west of Los Angeles on January 26.