The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a halt in many parts of the world and has simultaneously increased tensions between the US and China.

The Trump administration has severely criticised China, as China did not warn the world in time about the Covid-19 outbreak and hid the facts.

Then, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) China-oriented management plans angered President Trump as the US gives the WHO nearly $500 million annually while China only contributes $42 million.

The US has sent a message to China by putting a hold on funding to the WHO and many resolutions against China have been proposed in the US Congress.

While China constantly comes to the fore at President Trump’s press conferences, Trump stated there should have been more deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in China than in his country. He clearly meant to say that China has been fooling the world.

Not only the federal government but state-level authorities have waged war against China. For example, the state of Missouri announced it has filed a lawsuit against China, the Chinese Communist Party, and some Chinese officials on the grounds that “they misused the information about coronavirus, deceived other administrations, and caused the Covid-19 epidemic to turn into a pandemic worldwide.”

The Chinese economy, which has experienced high growth rates for a very long time, has been on a downward trend recently. It was announced that the Chinese economy, with a GDP of $14.4 trillion in 2019, has experienced a 6.8 percent shrinkage in the first half of 2020.

The economic rivalry between the US and China was also on the agenda, especially trade wars. Although a new trade agreement was signed with the US in January, China has been negatively affected by recent trade wars: foreign trade volumes have fallen, and growth rates have slowed.

We know that many American companies we have spoken to have ended their contracts with their manufacturing partners in China and have started looking for partners in other countries.

It is predicted that China will be the most affected by the trust deficit in the medium and long terms. With the Covid-19 outbreak, companies in many countries have experienced disruptions in the supply chain connected to China and are considering diversifying their supply resources.

Currently, China faces an economic contraction that it has not experienced in 40 years. It is said that 8 million people have lost their jobs in China during the period of fighting the virus.