New clinical data on Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir has raised hopes it might be an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than three million people and killed over 225,000 worldwide.

On Wednesday, partial data from three different trials of the drug was released, creating both excitement and confusion.

Much analysis and more studies are needed to understand which Covid-19 patients are most likely to benefit from the drug if it is deemed effective, under what circumstance it should be given, and whether it has any impact on the death rate.

Here's we do know about the latest three studies.

US government's trial results

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released preliminary results from a large randomised trial suggesting hospitalised patients with Covid-19 and lung complications recovered 31 percent faster with remdesivir than with a placebo.

In the 1,063-patient trial, the time it took for half the patients to recover was 11 days with remdesivir versus 15 days for patients in the placebo group.

The data also suggest a possible survival benefit with remdesivir, although the difference was not statistically significant, meaning it might have been due to chance and not Gilead's drug.

Comparing the drug to a placebo should give researchers definitive answers about remdesivir's effect on the illness.

While the study did meet its primary goal, the promising NIAID data are from an interim analysis. The trial's final results will likely not be known until sometime next month.

Results of a separate trial led byGilead

Gilead reported that in severe Covid-19 cases, five days of treatment with remdesivir was as good as 10 days of treatment, so if the drug is ultimately deemed beneficial, there will be more of it to go around. It could also lessen the eventual cost of treatment.

In the study, most patients who received the five-day regimen were considered "improved" after 10 days. Those who received a 10-day course of therapy showed improvement after 11 days.