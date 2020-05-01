North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance since speculation about his health began last month, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory, KCNA reported on Saturday.

Kim "attended the ceremony" on Friday and "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.

He also inspected the facility and was "briefed about the production processes," the report said.

Kim "said with deep emotion" that his grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il "would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertiliser factory has been built," KCNA added.

Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.

Rumours over health

Conjecture over his health had grown since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, the North's founder – the most important day in the country's political calendar.

A top security advisor to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said less than a week ago that Kim was "alive and well," downplaying rumors that he was ill or incapacitated.

The advisor, Moon Chung-in, told CNN that Kim had been staying in Wonsan – a resort town in the east of North Korea – since April 13, adding: "No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, has reported Kim was undergoing treatment after a cardiovascular procedure last month.