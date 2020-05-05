Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in a letter to The New York Times criticised an opinion piece written by its editorial board for ignoring Turkey’s success against the novel coronavirus.

“Fahrettin Altun forced The New York Times to correct its mistake by writing a letter to the newspaper, which has been defaming Turkey at every opportunity and ignored Turkey’s success against the virus in their editorial,” said a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The statement added that NYT had failed to mention Turkey’s successful fight against the coronavirus in the April 30 editorial titled ‘In a crisis, true leaders stand out’ and praised some countries in the fight against the virus, especially Germany.

In his letter, Altun responded to the paper with figures.