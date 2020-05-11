New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the official tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between mid-March and early May, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect, based on the season, the report said.

That’s about 5,300 more deaths that had been previously attributed to the coronavirus during that time period.

These so-called "excess deaths" could have been caused by byproducts of pandemic, the report found, including “the demand on hospitals and health care providers and public fear related to Covid-19” prompting delays in people seeking or receiving lifesaving care.

"Tracking excess mortality is important to understanding the contribution to the death rate from both Covid-19 disease and the lack of availability of care for non-Covid conditions," the report says, adding the further investigation is required.