With the UK general election just weeks away, British Muslims and other minority groups are mobilising to ensure their communities cast their ballots.

While far from a monolithic voter block, Britain’s Muslim population of more than 2.6 million people is a considerable electoral force.

Once concentrated in urban working-class areas, where the Labour party was the dominant force, improving economic prospects mean Muslims are increasingly visible in more affluent areas and are distributed more evenly across the country.

Many in the community hope that with the mere act of taking part in the election, irrespective of who they vote for, they will force politicians to take their concerns seriously.

Shamiul Joarder, who is the head of public affairs at rights group Friends of Al Aqsa, is helping to mobilise the British Muslim vote on issues, such as how politicians aim to tackle problems like anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of racism, as well as their stance on issues affecting Muslims internationally.

According to Joarder it is crucial that British Muslims and other minorities vote for those who have their interests at heart.

“We have been reminding people they will need to vote for a person who will represent their views on important issues that will impact on themselves as well as their friends and family,” he told TRT World.

“Issues like healthcare, challenging Islamophobia and racism, education fees, accountable policing and a just foreign policy on Palestine, Kashmir, the Uyghurs and Rohingya will all be influenced by their participation,” Joarder added.

Rising anti-Muslim sentiment

The upcoming election comes amid widespread distrust among Muslims both within government and the public.

A February 2019 survey found that one in three Britons saw Islam as a threat to British values and those sentiments come coupled with a large rise in anti-Muslim violence. After the Christchurch terror attack, for example, there was a 600 percent rise in violent attacks against Muslims.

Media coverage of Islam is also overwhelmingly negative according to studies, and leading politicians have in the past made comments targeting Muslims.

In 2018, now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson caused a media storm when he compared Muslim women wearing the face veil to postal boxes.