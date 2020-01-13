Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Monday's talks on a ceasefire deal between the warring sides in Libya had made some progress, but warlord Khalifa Haftar asked for more time to study the document.

Warlord Haftar's militia based in eastern Libya have been battling since April to take Tripoli from the UN-recognised government in the capital.

The Moscow talks followed a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in the North African state.

"There has been certain progress" after talks in Moscow with Russia and Turkey lasting some seven hours, Lavrov told journalists in a short statement.

He said the head of Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al Sarraj and head of High Council of State in Tripoli, Khaled al Mechri "have just signed" the ceasefire agreement.

But Haftar and Aguila Saleh, a Haftar ally, "have asked for a bit more time until morning to make a decision on its signing," Lavrov said, though claiming they also "view the document positively."

Ankara and Moscow have established themselves as key players in Libya.

The ceasefire document spells out the terms of a ceasefire which took effect over the weekend.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said once the document is signed by Haftar, both sides "would take the responsibility" for a ceasefire launching a political process in the country.

Turkey and Italy urge permanent ceasefire in Libya

Turkish President Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called for a permanent ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Ankara on Monday.

"We are exerting efforts for the ceasefire to be permanent," Erdogan said in a televised press conference a day after a fragile ceasefire was established.

"We have discussed the urgent necessity of putting an end to the escalation on the ground to guarantee a lasting ceasefire," Conte said.

"The ceasefire might result in a precarious measure if it isn't included in a larger collective effort of the international community aimed at guaranteeing the unity, stability, sovereignty of Libya," he added.

Erdogan said he hoped United Nations forces would help enforce the ceasefire.

"Right now talks are continuing in Moscow," he said. "I have information from my friends a while ago that the talks are continuing in a positive direction.