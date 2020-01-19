With its efforts in the field and political diplomacy, Turkey has assumed the key role to bring peace to Libya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

“We highlighted in every occasion that a permanent political solution in Libya can be ensured via dialogue … We cemented our cooperation with the legitimate Libyan government via two memorandum of understandings signed end-2019.

“Turkey has become a key to peace in Libya with its efforts both in field and diplomacy,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

His remarks came before leaving for Germany to attend the Berlin Libya Summit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will co-host the summit, which will seek a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya, to genuinely support the ceasefire and adhere to the UN’s arms embargo.

Both warring factions will attend the talks including UN-backed GNA government run by Fayyez al Sarrej and warlord Khalifa Haftar.