TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president, German chancellor discuss Libya
The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.
Turkish president, German chancellor discuss Libya
A fighter loyal to the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) walks past a vehicle in an area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on January 12, 2020. Both sides in Libya's conflict agreed to a ceasefire to end nine months of fighting, following weeks of international diplomacy and calls for a truce by power-brokers Russia and Turkey. / AFP
By Melek Aktepe
January 12, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed recent developments in Libya over the phone, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.

On Saturday, Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin.

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin," Merkel said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Erdogan meets Libyan PM

President Erdogan met with the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Istanbul on Sunday, a diplomatic source said.

The closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Fayez al Sarraj held at the Dolmabahce Palace lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a ceasefire.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the GNA. According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 others injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Haftar forces violate ceasefire 

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar repeatedly violated the ceasefire which he accepted last night, according to GNA government.

Mohammed Kanunu, a military spokesman, said Haftar's forces repeatedly violated the cease-fire in Salah al Din and Wadi al Rabi areas, south of Tripoli.

Kanunu added that the Haftar militias raided the civilians' homes and looted their properties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy