The following represents an abridged version of the ‘2020: The Year Ahead’ report produced by TRT World Research Centre. The full report can be accessed here.

As we move into the second decade of the 21st century, it has become increasingly clear that ours is a world in transition away from the unipolar moment of the late 20th century towards a more multi-polar and ultimately uncertain world. Consequently, many of our assumptions and received wisdoms are being challenged.

This dynamic makes the already difficult task of looking ahead even more challenging. Some key themes to look out for in the next year, and into the next decade, include the consequences of what appears to be increasing US disengagement from the Middle East, the continuation of mass protests and what has been referred to as a revolt against neo-liberalism, and the seemingly unstoppable march of right-winged populism and nationalism.

The following represents an attempt to highlight a number of key hotspots that serve as mirrors for global trends that are likely to shape our world well into the next decade.

Saudi Arabia

Under Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Saudi Arabia’s geopolitical clout has arguably been running thin. From the disastrous war against the Houthis in Yemen to the more recent attack against the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities, both the internal authority and external reputation of MBS are proving to be increasingly fragile.

Faced with what appears to be increasing American disengagement from the region and a hesitancy to deploy hard power, the Saudis have been forced to backtrack on a number of key dossiers. They have been reportedly intensifying their talks with the Houthis in Yemen in hopes of extricating themselves from the conflict and have most recently re-engaged with Iran, backtracking from their previous aggressive stance.

2020 is likely to see a continuation of these trends, particularly as the Kingdom will increasingly be challenged on the economic front. With the failure of the international flotation of the Aramco IPO there is the distinct possibility that MBS’ ‘Vision 2030’ may flameout. The multiple foreign policy failures, combined with heavy-handed repression and a steep economic slowdown, will pave the way for possible upheavals within Saudi Arabia.

Internally, MBS has eroded his support base within the royal family by alienating several elders and putting others under house arrest. In 2019, MBS moved against several tribes which were loyal to the royal family and played a pivotal role within the security apparatus. Following the mysterious assassination of the bodyguard of King Salman, Abdul Aziz al-Fagham, a respected figure within the Mutair tribe, another leader of the prominent Otaiba tribe, Faisal bin Sultan bin Humaid, was placed in indefinite solitary confinement.

Prospects in 2020 are bleak for Saudi Arabia. The erosion of tribal loyalty is a high-security risk; tribal allegiances constitute the last safety net for the kingdom. After years of tinkering, failure to respect the delicate societal balances may well constitute the final nail in the coffin of MBS’ ambition to become king. Concerns about the stability of the kingdom are higher now that they have been in 50 years.

Lebanon

2020 promises to be a year of instability for Lebanon as the interrelated political and economic crises continue to play out. As the year progresses however, it will become clear that the political dynamics in the country have changed. The multi-sectarian uprising that broke out in October has altered the political landscape in ways not seen since the emergence of rival March 8th and March 14th blocs in the aftermath of the 2006 assassination of Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

Perhaps the only positive note in an otherwise gloomy 2020 forecast is that the multi-sectarian protest movement that emerged as a significant political force in October is set to increase its political influence in 2020.

While developments in the country will remain fluid, there is chance that if a new government can be formed under the Prime Minister-designate, Hassan Diab, it will have a chance to push through at least a minimal level of reforms. At the same time, while the bar for success is arguably low, there remains the possibility that Lebanon’s economic situation has gone past the point of no return as it relates to the lifespan any new government might have to address some of the more pressing issues.

On the economic front, Lebanon will continue to face tremendous challenges. 2020 may see the country gain access to funds pledged by the International Support Group for Lebanon if a new government can begin enacting necessary reforms. However, with the IMF predicting poverty levels to rise to 50 per cent- a figure that reflects pre-crisis projection - businesses continuing to close or lay off employees and the state on the verge of bankruptcy, economic prospects for 2020 do not look very bright.

Perhaps one of the most significant challenges for 2020, and beyond, will be to restore confidence in the country’s financial sector. In the coming year, banks will have a near-impossible time convincing Lebanese expats, once the major source of foreign currency deposits, to continue to trust their money to Lebanese banks.

The inability to maintain the flow of US dollar deposits into the country will ultimately affect the ability of the Lebanese Central Bank (BDL) to maintain the peg of the Lebanese Lira. While the official rate will likely remain at the peg level (approximately 1500 LBP/USD) through at least the first half of 2020, it will continue to lose value in the unofficial exchange market as the amount of available dollars in the country continue to dwindle.

With banks continuing to severely restrict access to money, arbitrary price increases, layoffs and the beginnings of what could prove to be an acute shortage of essential commodities, the situation is likely to worsen over the coming months. A spate of recent suicides in the country are demonstrative of the fact that the system is crushing people’s dignity.

Iraq

In 2020, Iraq is likely to face an intensification of a similar set of issues that sparked the popular uprising in the first place. The core grievances that pushed Iraqi protestors onto the streets in October – namely rampant corruption and a lack of opportunity and basic services - are not likely to see much progress in the coming year.

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the first challenge will be selecting a new prime minister who can implement the promises that his predecessors have failed to deliver. Abdul Mahdi represent a consensus reached between the rival Saairun Alliance, led by nationalist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance led by pro-Iran militia leader Hadi Al-Amiri.