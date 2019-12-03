Huawei Technologies is facing a public backlash in China after details of the dismissal and wrongful detention of a former employee went viral.

The treatment of Li Hongyuan, who had worked for the company for 13 years, has become one of the most discussed topics in recent days on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The telecoms group that rode a wave of patriotic support last year when it was put on a trade blacklist by the United States is under growing pressure to make an apology.

“Huawei has lost love this time round,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of influential Chinese state tabloid Global Times, posted on Weibo.

Li’s case surfaced publicly at the end of November when court documents detailing his case were posted on Chinese social media platforms.

State media outlets later reported how he was detained by police on an extortion charge for 251 days last year after asking the company for a severance payment when he was laid off.

He was later acquitted by authorities and received $14,206.77 in state compensation.