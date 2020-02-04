The US Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of its investigation into Apple Inc, one of the four big tech companies being probed for alleged anti-competitive behavior, according one of the developers and another person familiar with the investigation.

The chief executive of developer Mobicip, Suren Ramasubbu, told Reuters he was interviewed in November by a US investigator who asked about the company's interactions with Apple. The app, which has nearly a million users worldwide, allows parents to control what their children see on their iPhones.

Ramasubbu said the Mobicip app was temporarily removed from the iPhone app store last year for a failure to meet requirements imposed by Apple.

A source familiar with the Justice Department's investigation said a handful of app developers had been contacted in what is the first indication of what officials are pursuing involving Apple since the investigation was revealed by Reuters in June.

The US President Donald Trump has criticized Apple's Silicon Valley neighbours for other reasons, calling for closer scrutiny of social media companies and Google and accusing them of suppressing conservative voices online, without presenting any evidence.

US Attorney General William Barr said in December that he hoped to have the Justice Department investigations into the big tech platforms - Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple - wrapped up this year.

Apple declined comment, but pointed to a statement on its website that says its app store was designed to hold apps "to a high standard for privacy, security and content."

"Since 2016, we have removed over 1.4 million apps from the App Store because they have not been updated or don’t work on our most current operating systems," the site says.