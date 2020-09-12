Lebanese soldiers have fired rubber bullets and live rounds in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to march to the presidential palace during an anti-government demonstration.

Protesters had called for the march on Saturday to the presidential palace in the suburb of Baabda to express their anger and call for accountability.

Supporters of President Michel Aoun called for a counter-protest at the same location, adding to the tension.

Tension is high in Lebanon following last month's devastating explosion at Beirut's port that killed nearly 200 people, and after another mysterious and huge blaze at the same site on Thursday.

The August 4 explosion was caused by the detonation of nearly three thousand tons of ammonium nitrates that had been improperly stored at the port for years.

More than five weeks later, it is still not clear what started the fire that ignited the chemicals, and no one has been held accountable so far.

