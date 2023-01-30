An alarming spike in Israeli military violence, and a sharp response from the Palestinian side, is testing the Biden administration as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the occupied West Bank this week.

Blinken’s high-wire diplomatic act begins on Monday after he completes a brief visit to Egypt that has been almost entirely overshadowed by the deteriorating security situation in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

US officials say the main theme of Blinken’s conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will be “de-escalation.”

Just hours before Blinken's arrival, Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as 26-year-old Nassim Abu Fouda. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Abu Fouda's death brings the toll of Palestinians killed this month to 35.

Blinken's visit also comes a day after Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet announced a series of punitive measures against Palestinians in response to a weekend of deadly shootings in which Palestinian attackers killed seven Israelis and wounded five others in Jerusalem.

The shootings followed a deadly Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that killed 10 Palestinians.

The violence has made January one of the bloodiest months in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem in several years.

While Blinken’s trip has been planned for several weeks and will follow visits by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA Director Willian Burns, it will be the highest-level US engagement with Netanyahu since he retook power last month and the first since the surge in violence.

Already contending with the new Israeli government’s far-right policies, US officials have yet to weigh in on Israel's measures that include sealing and demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers, canceling social security benefits for their families and handing out more weapons to Israeli civilians.

Perhaps most alarming was Netanyahu's vague promise to “strengthen” Israel's Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Bezalel Smotrich, an ultranationalist Cabinet minister whom Netanyahu has placed in charge of settlement policy, said he would seek new construction in a strategic section of the occupied West Bank called E1.

The US has repeatedly blocked previous attempts by Israel to develop the area.