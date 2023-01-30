BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
China's Baidu to challenge Microsoft with its own ChatGPT-style bot
Chinese technology firm plans to launch the service in March as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.
China's Baidu to challenge Microsoft with its own ChatGPT-style bot
Beijing-based Baidu has been investing heavily in AI technology, including in cloud services, chips and autonomous driving, as it looks to diversify its revenue sources. / AP
Ted RegenciaTed Regencia
January 30, 2023

Chinese internet search major Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reuters reported on Monday that the technology firm plans to launch the service as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.

Reuters's source declined to be identified as the information is confidential.

ChatGPT's technology works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer prompts by users in a human-like manner, offering information like a search engine or even prose like an aspiring novelist.

Chatbots in China currently focus on social interaction whereas ChatGPT performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing.

Baidu plans to incorporate chatbot-generated results when users make search requests, instead of only links, the person said.

Baidu declined to comment.

RECOMMENDED

Microsoft Corp has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. 

The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet Inc's Google.

Beijing-based Baidu has been investing heavily in AI technology, including in cloud services, chips and autonomous driving, as it looks to diversify its revenue sources.

At a developer conference last month, Baidu unveiled three AI-powered "creators" whose technology allows them to assume the roles of screenwriter, illustrator, editor or animator. 

READ MORE:New Microsoft AI tech can simulate our voice; should we be concerned?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release