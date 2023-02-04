Iran's nuclear agency chief has again hit out at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), terming its latest report on activities at the underground Fordow nuclear facility as "unprofessional".

Mohammad Eslami, in an interview with state TV late on Friday, said the UN nuclear watchdog acted unprofessionally by disclosing confidential information about nuclear activities at Fordow, situated 20 miles northwest of the city of Qom.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said a letter has been submitted to the IAEA explaining "incorrect issues" raised in the recent report by one of the agency's inspectors following his visit to Fordow.

The UN nuclear watchdog, in a report released on Wednesday, said Iran has significantly modified an interconnection between two centrifuge clusters enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity at Fordow Nuclear Plant without informing the agency.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said changes at the facility were “inconsistent" with the country's obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and undermines the agency's ability to “implement effective safeguards measures” at the site.

Eslami said the West "does not want a nuclear Iran", accusing Grossi of "disclosing wrong claims made in the report" to media.

Heightened tensions