WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka completing prerequisites for $2.9 billion IMF bailout
President Ranil Wickremesinghe said rapid approval from the global lender was expected as Sri Lanka marked its 75th independence anniversary as a bankrupt nation.
Sri Lanka completing prerequisites for $2.9 billion IMF bailout
The island of 22 million people has also been hit by high taxes, a shortage of essential items such as medicine and fuel, and daily power cuts. / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
February 4, 2023

Sri Lanka is completing the prerequisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced.

"We are successfully completing the difficult stage required to get support from the International Monetary Fund," Wickremesinghe said on Saturday in his address to the nation to mark the 75th Independence Day.

"We expect to get their consent without delay," he added.

Wickremesinghe, who took over after his predecessor fled the country and resigned last year after thousands of protesters occupied his office and residence, has pledged to put the economy back on track but warned it will be an uphill task.

"I know that many of the decisions I have been compelled to take since assuming the presidency have been unpopular ... I will continue this new reform program with the majority of people who love this country," he added.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka's president suspends parliament until policy address

RECOMMENDED

Economic turnaround predicted

Sri Lanka, caught in the worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 triggered by a severe shortage of dollars, has seen steep inflation, a currency plunge, and its economy slide into recession.

The island of 22 million people has also been hit by high taxes, a shortage of essential items such as medicine and fuel, and daily power cuts.

Sri Lanka is currently focused on getting financing assurances from key bilateral creditors China and Japan.

India, the third major creditor, agreed to support debt restructuring last month.

Sri Lanka's central bank estimates an economic turnaround in the second half of 2023 and inflation to reach single digits by the end of this year.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka to cut army by third after financial crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation