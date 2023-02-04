WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt denies agreement with Israeli company for Suez Canal
The statement came amid news circulated on social media platforms claiming that Egypt had contracted an Israeli company to manage the waterway’s services through a 99-year concession contract.
Egypt denies agreement with Israeli company for Suez Canal
The Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and a main commercial route for shipping goods. / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
February 4, 2023

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has denied reports about contracting an Israeli company to manage its services.

In a statement on Friday, SCA chief Osama Rabie termed reports about contracting a foreign company to run the canal as “completely and utterly untrue”.

He reiterated Egypt’s sovereignty in all political and economic aspects through managing, operating and maintaining the navigational facility of the Suez Canal.

Rabie said the authority is committed to its social responsibilities by announcing all its contracts in various forms, including contracts or memorandums of understanding and disclosing the terms of the contracts and their importance.

The Egyptian official said that all contracts concluded by the authority “cannot in any way downplay Egyptian sovereignty over the canal and all its facilities that are protected under the Egyptian constitution.”

READ MORE: Egypt police come under attack in Suez Canal city

RECOMMENDED

Legal action against the rumours

The denial came amid news circulated on social media platforms claiming that Egypt had contracted an Israeli company to manage the waterway’s services through a 99-year concession contract.

Rabie vowed to take all legal action against those who promote rumors about the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and a main commercial route for shipping goods. 

The canal is one of the main sources of income for Egypt.

READ MORE:Egypt's Suez Canal nets record $6.3 billion revenue last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation