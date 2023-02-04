Jurors have cleared Elon Musk of liability for investors' losses in a fraud trial over his 2018 tweets falsely claiming that he had funding in place to take Tesla private.

Jurors on Friday deliberated for barely two hours before returning to the San Francisco courtroom to say they unanimously agreed that neither Musk nor the Tesla board perpetrated fraud with the tweets and in their aftermath.

The tweets sent the Tesla share price on a rollercoaster ride, and Musk was sued by shareholders who said the tycoon acted recklessly in an effort to squeeze investors who had bet against the company.

"Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!" tweeted Musk, who had tried but failed to get the trial moved to Texas on the grounds jurors in California would be biased against him.

"I am deeply appreciative of the jury's unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case."

Attorney Nicholas Porritt, who represents Glen Littleton and other investors in Tesla, had argued in court that the case was about making sure the rich and powerful have to abide by the same stock market rules as everyone else.

'Reckless' tweets