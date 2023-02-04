TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to lend support to Kosovo-Serbia talks: Erdogan
During a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Ankara emphasised its continued efforts to ensure Kosovo reaches the position it deserves in the international arena.
Erdogan said the two leaders also discussed what Türkiye and Kosovo can do in the fields of economy, trade, energy, defence industry and the fight against terrorism. / AA
Ezgi Toper
February 4, 2023

Türkiye is ready to lend support to the dialogue process between Kosovo and Serbia for regional peace if requested, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. 

"Türkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of our region and to make the necessary contribution if requested by the parties," Erdogan said on Friday at a news conference with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Istanbul.

"We hope that the dialogue process with Serbia will result in a way that ensures the region's lasting peace and stability," he said.

Türkiye continued joint efforts to ensure Kosovo reaches the position it deserves in the international arena, Erdogan said, adding: "In this regard, we support Kosovo's vision to join NATO, the Council of Europe, and the EU."

Kurti thanked Erdogan for his support of Kosovo's EU and NATO membership processes and said Pristina will always be grateful to Türkiye for its role in NATO's intervention in Kosovo in 1999.

"This intervention stopped the genocide against the people of Kosovo and was important for the foundation of the country and maintaining peace," he said.

The EU requires Kosovo and Serbia to reach a final agreement that can resolve issues between the two countries for progress in the integration process.

Dialogue process

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognising it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbour. 

But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.

Lately, the parties have been negotiating what is popularly known as the Franco-German proposal, supported by the US and all EU members.

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic said in October that Germany and France offered to expedite Serbia’s EU membership process if it recognised Kosovo’s independence and allow it to become a member of international organisations.

According to the proposal leaked to the media, Kosovo should allow the establishment of the Union of Serbian Municipalities in the north, where Serbs mostly live.

EU officials hope negotiations on the plan will be completed in the spring.

SOURCE:AA
