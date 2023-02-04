Peru's Congress has shelved President Dina Boluarte's bill to bring elections forward to 2023, leaving a major demand of demonstrators whose protests have rocked the country in recent weeks up in the air.

A congressional commission took up the president's bill on Friday afternoon but shelved it on a technicality before it even reached debate. It cannot now be taken up again until July, when a new legislative year starts.

Boluarte had unveiled a bill to bring elections forward to October 2023 on Wednesday in a bid to calm the deadly protests. A fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to agree on its own bill after weeks of political infighting.

Rapid new elections have been a key demand of protesters since former left-wing president Pedro Castillo was ousted and jailed in December after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.

Eight weeks of anti-government protests have resulted in dozens killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, mostly in Peru's copper-rich south.

Congress had already agreed to bring forward elections originally scheduled for 2026 to 2024 but that did not halt the protests.

