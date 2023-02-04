A Chinese spy balloon was flying over Latin America, the Pentagon has said, one day after a similar craft was seen over US skies that China described as a "force majeure accident".

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America," Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a Friday statement, without specifying the balloon's exact location.

"We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon."

The balloon does not appear to be currently heading to the United States, CNN reported citing a US official.

It comes a day after a huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials and forcing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing US-China tensions.

Blinken's cancellation came despite China's claim that the balloon was merely a weather research "airship" that had blown off course.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China's contention that the balloon, about the size of two school buses, was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

China's Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday that flight of a Chinese "airship" over the US was a force majeure accident, accusing US politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit China.

"China has always strictly abided by international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The balloon was detected over sensitive military sites in Montana but had moved eastward over the heartland of the central United States by midday and was expected to remain in US airspace for several days, officials said.

On Friday, Pentagon said the balloon had changed course and was floating eastward at about 60,000 feet above the central United States and demonstrating a capability to maneuver. It said the balloon would likely be over the country for a few more days.

