Top diplomats of Türkiye and Argentina have held talks in Istanbul to discuss cooperation in defence, energy, environment and other sectors, with both sides hailing their collaboration in the joint production of satellites.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday he and his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero discussed bilateral relations in detail, adding that Türkiye and Argentina can enhance cooperation in the fields of the defence industry, energy, science, culture, fight against terrorism and environment.

Cavusoglu said that Turkish Aerospace Industries [TUSAS] and Argentina-based INVAP have established a joint company, and they will produce and export new-generation communication satellites together.

"We believe that this Turkish-Argentine partnership will develop further. These satellites will meet the communication needs of not only Argentina but also third countries," he added.

Türkiye wants to sign a free trade agreement with the Southern Common Market [MERCOSUR] and start exploratory talks on this issue, and they need Argentina's support to start these negotiations, Cavusoglu said.

He noted that Türkiye's trade with the Latin American region also increased rapidly, saying: "We increased from approximately $1 billion to $17.5 billion."

Opportunities for Turkish companies

Both sides signed a science, technology and innovation cooperation deal as well.