A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon has sailed across the US, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials and forcing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing US-China tensions.

Fuzzy videos dotted social media sites on Friday as people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the "spy balloon" in the sky as it headed eastward over Kansas and Missouri at 60,000 feet.

Blinken's cancellation came despite China's claim that the balloon was merely a weather research "airship" that had blown off course.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China's contention that the balloon, about the size of two school buses, was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

The balloon was detected over sensitive military sites in Montana but had moved eastward over the heartland of the central United States by midday and was expected to remain in US airspace for several days, officials said.

New blow to fractured ties

The development marked a new blow to already strained US-Chinese relations that have been in a downward spiral for years over numerous issues. Still, US officials maintained that diplomatic channels remain open and that Blinken was willing to travel to China at "an appropriate time."

President Joe Biden declined to comment on the matter when questioned at an economic event.

Two 2024 reelection challengers, former president Donald Trump, and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, said the US should immediately shoot down the balloon.

A senior defence official said the US had prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot the balloon down if ordered. The Pentagon ultimately recommended against that, noting that even as the balloon was over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size could create a debris field large enough to put people at risk.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, refused to say on Friday whether there was any new consideration of shooting the balloon down.