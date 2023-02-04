Former United States President Donald Trump has vowed to combat 'Left-wing gender insanity' and push for legislation that only recognises two genders, in an effort to gain momentum for his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a video posted to his Truth Social site, Trump laid out a plan to push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family”, according to a report published by The Telegraph on Friday.

Nuclear family refers to the main members of a family, usually parents and children.

He also said he would punish medical professionals offering gender reassignment care and ban transgender women from participating in women's sports teams.

The former president said he also intends to pass legislation prohibiting minors from receiving gender-affirming medical treatment "in all 50 states" and to order the Justice Department to look into the pharmaceutical industry and specific hospitals to see if they “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich".

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender,” Trump said in the video. “Under my leadership, this madness will end,” he said.