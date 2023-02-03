Former West Virginia politician Derrick Evans has portrayed himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on January 6, 2021.

Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, Evans has expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake".

Less than a year later, Evans is now calling the Justice Department's January 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on Twitter as a “J6 Patriot".

"Some ppl have said I need to apologize and condemn #J6 if I want to win my election as the media will attack me," he tweeted recently after announcing his bid for a US House seat in 2024.

Evans joins a series of January 6 defendants who - when up against possible prison time in court - have expressed regret for joining the pro-Trump mob that rattled the foundations of American democracy only to strike a different tone or downplay the riot after receiving their punishment.

The very first January 6 defendant to be sentenced apologised in court and then went on Fox News Channel shortly after and seemed to minimise the riot.

'How could I not regret?'