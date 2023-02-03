Türkiye has urged the UN Security Council and the international community to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the equal international status of Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Turkish capital Ankara, on Friday Vice President Fuat Oktay said: “We call on the UN Security Council and the international community to register officially the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots and to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus".

Oktay criticised the UN Security Council’s Monday decision to extend the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, saying it “added a new one to the mistakes it has been making about Cyprus for years".

Seeking the unilateral consent of the Greek Cypriot side in extending the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force has “no humanitarian, diplomatic or legal value,” he added.

“With this decision, the UN Security Council shows that it has not abandoned its insistence on solution models that proved unsuccessful,” Oktay asserted.

