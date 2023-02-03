The age-old debate over what came first – the egg or the chicken – might still be awaiting closure.

But Americans have no doubt absolutely about what’s causing the omelette to leave a bitter taste, metaphorically at least, in their mouths.

Prices of eggs – one of the most popular food items, boiled, scrambled or even raw – have touched jaw-dropping heights in the country, which is already facing high levels of inflation.

According to a report by the US Department of Agriculture that tracks food price outlook, egg prices rose by 59 percent in December 2022, the highest year-on-year rise in prices among food items.

The average cost for a dozen eggs in US cities reached $4.25, up $1.78 from a year earlier.

Eggs are easy to cook, protein-dense and supply many daily vitamins needed for healthy living, making them a popular meal or ingredient.

So when egg prices rise, people notice.

The American Egg Board has blamed the price rise on an unprecedented avian flu outbreak with a near 100 percent fatality rate among birds.

On the other hand, one group alleges that the trend is due to something more nefarious than simple economics.

Here are some factors that explain why egg prices are skyrocketing in the US.

Bird flue

Avian flu is considered the reason why egg prices are increasing in the US. Even though it’s not the only reason, bird flu significantly impacts growing egg prices.

The outbreak since 2022 has already affected more birds than the 2015 outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the CDC, the avian flu affects more than 100 species of birds and can spread quickly, with a mortality rate of 90 percent to 100 percent in chickens.

To stop the spread of avian flu where the illness is suspected, farmers are instructed to kill flocks all at once, something the industry calls “depopulation,” a kind of mass killing.