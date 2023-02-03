Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his government would have to agree to IMF bailout conditions that are "beyond imagination" as the country battles a spiralling economic crisis.

"I will not go into the details but will only say that our economic challenge is unimaginable. The conditions we will have to agree to with the IMF are beyond imagination. But we will have to agree with the conditions," Sharif said in televised comments on Friday.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation landed in Pakistan on Tuesday for last-ditch talks to revive vital financial aid that has stalled for months.

The government has held out against tax rises and subsidy slashing demanded by the IMF, fearful of backlash ahead of elections due in October.

READ MORE: Pakistan provincial assembly dissolved on orders of former PM Khan

Economy in dire straits