BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Shares of India's Adani group continue to decline
Investors have lopped off more than $100 billion from the market capitalisation of seven of the group's listed stocks since Hindenburg Research last week questioned the group's debt levels and use of tax havens.
Shares of India's Adani group continue to decline
Declines intensified after billionaire leader Gautam Adani shelved a $2.5 billion share sale that would otherwise have taken place at the height of the rout. / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
February 3, 2023

Companies of India's Adani Group have seen their share prices extend declines amid continued selling pressure as well as concern about any systemic impact from disarray triggered by a US short-seller report critical of the group's finances.

In Friday morning trade, Adani Enterprises plunged 10 percent to its lowest since October 2021, taking losses to $28 billion since last week.

Spooked investors have lopped off more than $100 billion from the market capitalisation of seven of the group's listed stocks since Hindenburg Research last week questioned the group's debt levels and use of tax havens.

Declines intensified after billionaire leader Gautam Adani shelved a $2.5 billion share sale which would otherwise have taken place at the height of the rout.

In an extra blow, S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said it would remove flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd from widely used sustainability indices on February 7, making the shares less appealing to environment-conscious investors.

READ MORE: All you need to know about the Adani Group scandal

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, lawmakers have called for a wider probe into the matter, and the central bank has asked lenders for details of their exposure to the group, sources previously told Reuters.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Adani Green Energy Ltd also slumped 10 percent each. Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 5 percent.

The meltdown in share prices marks a dramatic turn of fortune for Adani, who in recent years forged partnerships with, and attracted investment from, foreign giants as he pursues global expansion in sectors as varied as ports and power.

Adani is also no longer Asia's richest person, having slid to 17th in Forbes' rankings of the world's wealthiest people.

READ MORE: Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation