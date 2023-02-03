Gloria Maria, one of Brazil's pioneering TV journalists whose career took off in the early 1970s has passed away aged 73.

Maria is remembered as Brazil's first prominent Black female journalist in Brazil's largely white-male media industry.

Since the beginning of the year, Maria had reportedly been hospitalised in Rio de Janeiro, battling a brain tumour although the cause of her death was not revealed, according to news outlet Power360.

Brazilian President Lula has paid tribute to her, describing her as "one of the greatest journalists" and noted how she covered "important moments" in Brazil and the world's history, interviewing prominent figures.

Lula wrote on Twitter that "she left her mark in the memory of Brazilian men and women."

Maria began her reporting career in the early 1970s, working for Brazil's TV Globo.

During her career she visited more than 100 countries, interviewing different world leaders such as US President Jimmy Carter, celebrities such as Michael Jackson and was the first female journalist from Brazil to cover a war –– reporting on the Falklands War in the South Atlantic.

AgenciaBrasil suggested many Black journalists regarded her as a role model while G1 said she was an inspiration to different generations of Black women in the country.