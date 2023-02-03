WORLD
Peru's fractured Congress votes down new bid to advance elections
Proposal by Free Peru party is rejected with 75 votes against and only 48 in favour, with one abstention as anti-government protests persist in the Andean country.
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand Peru's President Dina Boluarte to step down in southeastern Cusco city. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 3, 2023

Peru's Congress has again voted down a proposal to advance elections to this year, a day after a similar proposal aimed at quelling deadly nationwide unrest also failed.

In addition to moving elections up from April 2024, the proposal rejected on Thursday included the calling of a referendum on the formation of a constitutional convention — a key demand of protesters.

The proposal by the Free Peru party was rejected with 75 votes against and only 48 in favour, with one abstention.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dina Boluarte put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country.

The bill, seen by the Reuters news agency, proposed holding congressional and presidential elections in October this year with elected officials taking power in late December. Elected officials would serve a five year term until July 2028.

The Andean country is in the grip of some eight weeks of anti-government protests with dozens of people killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, mostly in Peru's copper-rich south.

Fast new elections has been a key demand of protesters after former left-wing president Pedro Castillo was ousted in December.

Congress says no to snap polls

The new bill comes after a series of early elections proposals have failed in Congress, the latest on Wednesday, with fragmented political parties unable to agree on how to move forward despite widespread public support for a snap vote.

Some right-wing members are opposed to having their terms cut short, while left-wing factions have said they will not support a bill unless it also includes a non-binding referendum for a new constitution.

Boluarte, Castillo's former deputy who took over after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, announced plans for bills for snap elections and a constitutional rewrite over the weekend after violent protests in the capital that left one dead.

Peru Libre, Castillo's party, is scheduled to submit another proposal for early elections and a non-binding referendum later on Thursday, though debate has been delayed.

While Boluarte's bill has legislative priority, voting order has yet to be determined.

Protesters around Peru have blocked highways with trees, boulders and tires, taken over regional airports and burned buildings, impacting goods transport, business and the operation of some key mines in the world's No 2 copper producer.

SOURCE:Reuters
