WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel doubles confiscated funds from Palestinian tax revenues to $30M
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he signed a double offset of the "terrorist funds" that the Palestinian Authority transfers to the "families of terrorists".
Israel doubles confiscated funds from Palestinian tax revenues to $30M
During 2021, the average clearing funds after Israeli deductions amounted to $220.8 million per month. The funds constitute approximately 63 percent of the monthly income of the Palestinian government. / Reuters
February 2, 2023

The Israeli government has announced it will double the amount of Palestinian tax money it confiscates to about $30 million.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

“I signed a double offset of the terrorist funds that the Palestinian Authority transfers to the families of terrorists," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted.

For more than two years, Israel has confiscated about $14.5 million a month from Palestinian tax money.

Israel says that this money is equivalent to what the Palestinian Authority pays monthly to the families of prisoners and martyrs as social assistance.

However, Smotrich said he decided this month to double the amount to $29 million, plus another $59,000.

“We gave 100 million new Israeli shekels to the Palestinian Authority instead of 50 million until now. And another 200,000 new Israeli shekels that will go as compensation to the families of victims of terrorism, according to a court ruling,” the Israeli minister added.

Smotrich accused the Palestinian Authority of "financing terrorists."

READ MORE:Israel's military hits besieged Gaza after rocket interception

RECOMMENDED

In early January, Israel decided to deduct $40.5 million from Palestinian funds as compensation for Israelis who “are victims of Palestinian attacks.”

At the time, the Palestinian Authority described this decision as "unacceptable blackmail," stressing that it would continue to pay allowances for prisoners and families of deceased.

Israel deducts these funds from the Palestinian clearance funds.

Clearance is tax and customs money on imported Palestinian goods, which the Israeli Ministry of Finance collects and transfers monthly to the Palestinian Authority after deducting part of it for electricity debts, hospitals and fines.

During 2021, the average clearing funds after Israeli deductions amounted to $220.8 million per month.

Clearance funds constitute approximately 63 percent of the monthly income of the Palestinian government.

READ MORE:Antony Blinken reaffirms US status quo toward Israel-Palestine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation