The Israeli government has announced it will double the amount of Palestinian tax money it confiscates to about $30 million.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

“I signed a double offset of the terrorist funds that the Palestinian Authority transfers to the families of terrorists," Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted.

For more than two years, Israel has confiscated about $14.5 million a month from Palestinian tax money.

Israel says that this money is equivalent to what the Palestinian Authority pays monthly to the families of prisoners and martyrs as social assistance.

However, Smotrich said he decided this month to double the amount to $29 million, plus another $59,000.

“We gave 100 million new Israeli shekels to the Palestinian Authority instead of 50 million until now. And another 200,000 new Israeli shekels that will go as compensation to the families of victims of terrorism, according to a court ruling,” the Israeli minister added.

Smotrich accused the Palestinian Authority of "financing terrorists."

