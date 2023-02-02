TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Türkiye's warning
Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Norway's ambassador in Ankara over possible burning of Quran in Scandinavian country.
Norway withdraws permission for Quran burning after Türkiye's warning
Türkiye has strongly condemned and strongly opposed the burning of the Quran in several European cities. / AA Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
February 2, 2023

Norway has cancelled its permission to burn the Quran, Islam's holy book after Ankara warned against it, Türkiye’s foreign minister said.

Speaking at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the acceleration of globalisation and change has led to some outcomes in humanity such as an erosion of national identities and a loss of language consciousness.

It has also led to hate crimes, Islamophobia, racism, xenophobia, intolerance, and discrimination, he added.

"You saw what happened in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark. The same thing was going to happen in Norway. Today, we summoned the Norwegian ambassador. And they withdrew the permission they granted,” Cavusoglu said.

"Crime against humanity is not freedom of expression. This is a hate crime. Hate is not freedom of expression," the top diplomat stressed.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Thursday, Türkiye summoned Norwegian Ambassador in Ankara, Erling Skjonsberg, over plans to desecrate the holy Quran in the Scandinavian country on Friday.

Skjonsberg was told that Ankara "strongly condemn Norway's approach not to prevent the planned provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, this attitude is unacceptable and we expect this act not to be allowed," according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

Last week, Türkiye summoned the ambassadors of Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark in Ankara over incidents related to burning the Quran.

READ MORE: Erdogan vows to advance Türkiye, relays concern over anti-Muslim rhetoric

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation