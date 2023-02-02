An Indian journalist who was arrested two years ago on charges of conspiring to incite riots in a northern Indian state has walked out of jail.

Siddique Kappan, who worked for a regional Malayalam news website, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh state in October 2020 while on his way to report on the death of a lower-caste Dalit teenager who had been gang raped days before.

"I am feeling good. But, this is justice delayed and half-baked justice. The two years were very tough," he told local broadcaster NDTV after his release on Thursday morning.

"Journalism is not a crime," he added.

The state authorities alleged that Kappan and his co-accused were traveling to Hathras with the purpose to disrupt the area's peace. They also claimed that he had close ties to the Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim organisation accused by the federal government of having ties to "terrorist" outfits, which the organisation denies.

The PFI was banned by the Indian government last year.

Kappan was also booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

