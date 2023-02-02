Israel's attorney general has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he must not be involved in an overhaul to the country's judicial system proposed by his government, saying in a letter that he risks a conflict of interest in his ongoing corruption trial.

“You must avoid as part of your role as prime minister involvement in initiatives related to the legal system,” Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote to Netanyahu in the letter made public on Thursday.

She said that meant Netanyahu could also not direct others to advance the plan.

Netanyahu's new far-right government has made changing the legal system a centerpiece of its legislative agenda and despite mounting public criticism, has charged ahead with steps to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians less judicial oversight in their policymaking.

Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving influential media moguls and wealthy associates. He denies wrongdoing.

The letter included an opinion by Baharav-Miara’s deputy, saying the overhaul would “benefit the prime minister in terms of the administration of his trial.” It said the changes would allow the governing coalition to more easily advance legislation that could assist Netanyahu.

Amir Fuchs, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute, said Baharav-Miara’s position won't affect the plan’s progress. He said the attorney general's position is binding, meaning Netanyahu won't be able to deal with the legal changes, and neither will any of his political appointees on his behalf. But ministers in his government should be able to, he said.

The judicial overhaul was launched by the country’s justice minister, a close confidante of Netanyahu’s, and the Israeli leader has touted it as the right step for the country.