Gunmen wielding explosives bombed a local election office and a police station in southeast Nigeria, killing a teenage boy and destroying voting materials, officials have said, in the latest attack on electoral authorities in the region.

AFP news agency reported on Thursday that the attack on the Idemili office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra state happened on Wednesday less than a month before the February 25 presidential ballot.

Insecurity is a major issue in the campaign for the election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, a former army commander who is stepping down after two terms allowed in the constitution.

"The building was substantially damaged. All furniture and other items were destroyed, including non-sensitive materials recently delivered in readiness for the 2023 General Election," INEC's national spokesman Festus Okoye said in a statement late Wednesday.

He said among the items lost were 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles and 256 election bags.

Okoye said voters cards yet to be collected by their owners for the ballot were not affected by the fire.

"The destruction appears to have been coordinated as the Mobile Police Station in the LGA (local government area) was similarly attacked," he added.

READ MORE:Voters head to polls in Nigeria's key local election

History of violence

Since it emerged from military rule in 1999, elections in Africa's most populous nation have often been marred by violence, claims of vote-rigging and logistical problems.