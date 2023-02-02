The United States has denounced the Myanmar military government's extension of a state of emergency, saying it prolonged suffering two years after a coup toppled an elected government.

"The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime's decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military's illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, using Myanmar's former name.

The military on the coup anniversary said it was extending the emergency by six months, pushing back the date for elections under the constitution.

Price said the United States was determined to work with other countries to "deny the regime international credibility."

He also denounced the military's version of "so-called elections, which will exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the country's people."

The United States earlier announced targeted sanctions against Myanmar's energy sector leadership as part of efforts to pressure the junta further.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also expressed deep concern about Russia's supply of military equipment to Myanmar's military government, and said that it will continue to seek ways to limit such cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in a telephone briefing on the two-year anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told reporters that Washington would keep looking for ways to increase sanctions to make it difficult for the junta "to acquire arms or to generate revenue."

