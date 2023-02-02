Türkiye has said that there is nothing new to reports circulating on Greek news media showing a confrontation between coast guards of the two nations in the Aegean Sea.

In a statement, the Turkish Coast Guard said that the old footage was circulated on Wednesday as if they were new, when in fact it happened much earlier in January.

The Turkish Coast Guard said that as early as January 5, it shared a video showing Turkish-flagged fishing vessels reportedly harassed by Greek Coast Guard assets while carrying out fishing activities off the coast of Tekagac Cape in the Didim district of western Aydin province.

The video showed a Turkish Coast Guard boat driving away the Greek Coast Guard asset from the area, allowing the Turkish fishing vessels to continue fishing activities.

"When the Greek Coast Guard boat shot fires in the air during their removal from the area, Turkish Coast Guard boat as well paid back with interest by shooting fire in the air," it said.

"On 1 February 2023, the footage of the Greek Coast Guard asset firing in the air while escaping from a Turkish Coast Guard boat was shared on some Greek news portals and social media as if the mentioned incident had just happened and were a recent one,” the statement read.

