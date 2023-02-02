North Korea has said it is prepared to counter US military moves with the "most overwhelming nuclear force" as it warned that the expansion of the United States' ongoing military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an "extreme red line."

The statement by Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry on Thursday also follows comments by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said earlier this week that the United States would increase its deployment of advanced military assets to the Korean Peninsula, including fighter jets and aircraft carriers, as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea.

South Korea's security jitters have risen since North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, including potentially nuclear-capable ones designed to strike targets in South Korea and the US mainland.

In a statement attributed to an unidentified spokesperson of its Foreign Ministry, North Korea said the expansion of the allies' drills is threatening to turn the Korean Peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone."

The statement said the North is prepared to counter any short- or long-term military challenge by the allies with the "most overwhelming nuclear force."

"The military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region has reached an extreme red line due to the reckless military confrontational maneuvers and hostile acts of the US and its vassal forces," the spokesperson said.

North Korea for decades has described the United States' combined military exercises with South Korea as rehearsals for a potential invasion, although the allies have described those drills as defensive.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said the United States flew B-1B bombers and F-22 and F-35 fighter jets in an exercise on Wednesday with South Korean fighters above South Korea's western waters.

More air drills featuring strategic bombers and stealth fighters were also held on Thursday.

The United States and South Korea are also planning to hold a simulation exercise this month aimed at sharpening their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

'Nuke for nuke'

North Korea ramped up its own weapons demonstrations in 2022 as the allies resumed their large-scale training. North Korea's actions included a slew of missile and artillery launches that it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets.

"DPRK will take the toughest reaction to any military attempt of the US on the principle of 'nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation'," the North Korean spokesperson said, invoking the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.