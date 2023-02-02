WORLD
2 MIN READ
US reopens Solomons embassy but PM Sogavare skips ceremony
Diplomatic outpost in Solomon Islands capital Honiara is aimed at countering China's push into Pacific and reopens after 30-year hiatus.
US reopens Solomons embassy but PM Sogavare skips ceremony
US closed its Honiara embassy in 1993 after end of Cold War led to a reduction in diplomatic posts and a shift in priorities. / AP Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 2, 2023

The United States has reopened its embassy in the Solomon Islands after a 30-year hiatus, part of a bid to counter China's growing influence in the South Pacific.

Re-establishing the diplomatic outpost was a renewal "of our commitment to the people of Solomon Islands and our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific [Asia-Pacific] region", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a charge d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. 

The US closed its embassy in 1993 after the end of the Cold War led to a reduction in diplomatic posts and a shift in priorities.

Washington signalled its intent to re-establish a Honiara embassy in early 2022 before the Solomons signed a security pact with China.

RECOMMENDED

The deal, penned by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Beijing, sparked fears among Western powers that the Solomons could provide China with a new foothold in the Pacific.

Sogavare skips ceremony

US diplomat Russell Corneau, the interim representative in Honiara, said the American embassy would "serve as a key platform" between his government and the Solomons.

Blinken added that the reopening "builds on our efforts to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the region and engage further with our Pacific neighbours".

Sogavare did not attend the opening ceremony, but foreign affairs secretary Colin Beck said the embassy's reopening was "welcomed by the government and people of the Solomon Islands".

SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege