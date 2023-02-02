Gautam Adani's flagship firm has called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal as a rout sparked by a US short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

"Today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct," Adani said on Wednesday.

"Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans," the billionaire added in a statement to Indian exchanges.

"Once the market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy."

A report by Hindenburg Research last week alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

It also raised concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

The January 24 report has since triggered an $86 billion erosion in the market capitalisation of seven listed Adani Group companies.

Adani Group denies the allegations.

Until last week, Adani was the world's third-richest person, according to Forbes, with a net worth of $127 billion, trailing only Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk.

On Wednesday he had slipped to No. 15.