The United States has voiced alarm over Sudan's release of a man sentenced to death over the killing of an American development worker, denying there was any understanding between the countries.

"We are deeply troubled by the lack of transparency in the legal process that resulted in the release of the only individual remaining in custody," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gunmen shot dead John Granville, a 33-year-old US Agency for International Development employee, along with his 40-year-old Sudanese driver Abdel Rahman Abbas in a hail of bullets on New Year's Day 2008.

Sudanese authorities on Monday freed Abdelraouf Abu Zaid, who was convicted over the killing, with his lawyer saying it was a court decision in line with a 2020 compensation package by Sudan to Washington for past terrorism.

2020 compensation deal