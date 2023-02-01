Myanmar's military authorities have announced a six-month extension to a state of emergency, likely delaying elections the junta had pledged to hold by August as they battle anti-coup fighters across the country.

On the second anniversary of the putsch, state media said the National Defence and Security Council had agreed to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing's request to prolong the state of emergency that was declared when the generals toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

The "state of emergency will be extended for another six months starting from February 1", Acting President Myint Swe was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"Sovereign power of the state has been transferred to the commander in chief again."

The military would always be the "guardian of the interests of the state and people... under whichever government comes," Min Aung Hlaing said, according to state broadcaster MRTV.

"Our government will work to hold elections in every part of the country so as the people will not lose their democratic right."

Extending the state of emergency also pushes back the date by which elections must be held, according to the country's constitution.

Western powers have launched a fresh broadside of sanctions against the generals.

Around 200 supporters of the military marched through Yangon's historic downtown in the early afternoon, escorted part of the way by soldiers, correspondents said.

Around 400 protesters gathered outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, some chanting slogans against the military and holding portraits of Suu Kyi.

'Not returning to normalcy yet'