Family and friends of Tyre Nichols will pay their final respects on Wednesday to the Black 29-year-old father whose fatal encounter with Memphis police last month transformed him into the new face of the US racial justice movement.

The Reverend Al Sharpton will eulogise Nichols, and another prominent civil rights leader, attorney Ben Crump, will deliver a "call to action" during a funeral at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Nichols' adopted hometown of Memphis.

Among those planning to join the mourners was US Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Crump said the Nichols family invited.

Harris spoke with Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, in a private telephone call on Tuesday, he said.

Relatives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two other African Americans whose deaths in 2020 at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky, and Minneapolis, became rallying cries for the Black Lives Matter movement, were also invited to attend.

The funeral service was scheduled to begin at 10:30 am local time, but inclement weather and travel delays pushed the start time back to 1 pm (1900 GMT), Crump said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Nichols, a FedEx worker who skateboarded and studied photography, died on January 10 while hospitalised for injuries he sustained three days earlier when beaten by Memphis police who pulled him over on his way home, an incident that Crump has branded a "police lynching."