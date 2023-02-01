Azerbaijan has censured Iran for opposing "international obligations" regarding the condemnation and probe of the January 27 attack on its embassy in Tehran.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said Baku has called for international condemnation and punishment of those behind the "terror attack," as well as for the fulfillment of commitments under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but Tehran "has tried to prevent the terror attack from being widely exposed at the international level."

"Iran objected to the draft communiques and statements submitted by Azerbaijan to the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) immediately after the attack," the statement read.

The ministry said Iran appealed to numerous countries for support in NAM, a forum of 120 countries, but it was only aided by Syria and India.

It said the three countries say that terror attacks in individual countries are not condemned in the NAM, and bilateral issues are not brought to international platforms.

